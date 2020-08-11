Derry project offering young people the chance to have their voices heard regarding bonfire culture

A new project being run by a Derry community arts group offers young people the opportunity to learn and develop skills in digital, documentary film and editing as well as having their voices heard in regard to bonfire culture.

Funded by the Executive Office, Greater Shantallow Community Arts (GSCA) Flames Of Passion Voice Of Our Youth Project aims to positively impact not only the young people who take part in the project but also directly on the many hundreds of other young people hoping to engage in the preview, film discussions around the issue of bonfires and the impact they have on our whole society.

Gary Curran, youth worker in charge, said it was important Greater Shantallow Community Arts to try different methodologies to address the deep seated negative customs attributed to Bonfire Culture.

He said it was hoped that by giving young people a voice through this type of different platform would create a debate and challenge both the rational and reasons why this practice continues.

Adding GSCA hoped change could happen through understanding, he said: "Planned intervention projects for young people are a necessity for the community if we are to alleviate the contentious issues of bonfires and the negative impacts that can stem from involvement in this type of activity.

“Young people involved in building bonfires already have the skills to document their actual activities on social media, and in many ways they are proud to share it.

“This project aims to harness these skills through a creative process and can assist in generating pathways to employment for the young participants."