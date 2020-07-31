Four new Coronavirus related deaths in NI but none in Derry council area

Figures published today by the national statistics agency show that no new deaths occurred in the Derry and Strabane council area in the week ending July 24.

Separately, Department of Health statistics detail 17 positive Coronavirus cases in Derry City and Strabane in the last 14 days.

Today's NISRA figures show that four deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from 18th to 24th July, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 854.

Of this total, 448 (52.5%) took place in hospital, 349 (40.9%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 49 (5.7%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 357 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 24th July was 556. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 429 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 24th July 2020, 81.4% (349) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 80 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 50.2% of all COVID-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 24th July 2020 (week 29) was 307, 67 more than in week 28 and 42 more than the 5-year average of 265. Over the last 17 weeks in total, 1,040 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 24th July totalling 781.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for seven (2.3%) of the 307 deaths registered in week 29. This is five more than last week (week 28) and brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 853.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.4%) of all deaths and 80.1% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 24th July.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 245 (28.7%) of the 853 deaths registered in the calendar year to 24th July.