Western Trust submits business case for Fort George health hub

The Western Trust has submitted its business case for a ‘major’ cityside health hub at the Fort George site next to the River Foyle.

However, the Department for Communities (DfC) will undertake a ‘full marketing’ exercise in the months ahead and said it will decide on the ‘most appropriate’ project to regenerate the site.

Last February, the Trust entered a twelve-month agreement with site owner the DfC to enable the Trust to further develop the proposal of locating a new Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.

During that time no further marketing of Fort George took place.

The Western Trust has now confirmed that a business case has been submitted.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Although remaining subject to DoH business case approval, the Western Trust can confirm that as part of the business case development process for the provision of a major city side health and care centre, the Fort George site has been identified as the recommended site deemed suitable for future service provision within the City.

“Following Trust Board approval in March 2020, the business case has been submitted for Departmental consideration and the Trust continues to work closely with the Department on the business case.

“The Trust and Department for Communities (site owners) entered into a joint Memorandum of Understanding allowing the Trust to progress the business case approval processes and secure the necessary Department approvals. In this respect both DfC and the Trust remain in regular contact in order to review progress.”

The DfC said strategic advice will have to be taken on board before a regeneration decision is made.

A spokesperson continued: “The Department expects to undertake a full marketing exercise in the time ahead.

“The Department has received the Western Health and Social Care’s draft Business Case for the Cityside Health Hub proposal.

“Linked to the COVID unprecedented circumstances, the Trust asked for additional time to complete the necessary approvals for their proposal on Fort George.

“After due consideration and given the current exceptional situation relating to COVID, DfC were content to accommodate this request. “