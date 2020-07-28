Western Trust submits business case for Fort George health hub

Contact
The Western Trust has submitted its business case for a ‘major’ cityside health hub at the Fort George site next to the River Foyle.
However, the Department for Communities (DfC) will undertake a ‘full marketing’ exercise in the months ahead and said it will decide on the ‘most appropriate’ project to regenerate the site.
Last February, the Trust entered a twelve-month agreement with site owner the DfC to enable the Trust to further develop the proposal of locating a new Cityside Health and Care Centre at Fort George.
During that time no further marketing of Fort George took place.
The Western Trust has now confirmed that a business case has been submitted.
A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Although remaining subject to DoH business case approval, the Western Trust can confirm that as part of the business case development process for the provision of a major city side health and care centre, the Fort George site has been identified as the recommended site deemed suitable for future service provision within the City.
“Following Trust Board approval in March 2020, the business case has been submitted for Departmental consideration and the Trust continues to work closely with the Department on the business case.
“The Trust and Department for Communities (site owners) entered into a joint Memorandum of Understanding allowing the Trust to progress the business case approval processes and secure the necessary Department approvals. In this respect both DfC and the Trust remain in regular contact in order to review progress.”
The DfC said strategic advice will have to be taken on board before a regeneration decision is made.
A spokesperson continued: “The Department expects to undertake a full marketing exercise in the time ahead.
“The Department has received the Western Health and Social Care’s draft Business Case for the Cityside Health Hub proposal.
“Linked to the COVID unprecedented circumstances, the Trust asked for additional time to complete the necessary approvals for their proposal on Fort George.
“After due consideration and given the current exceptional situation relating to COVID, DfC were content to accommodate this request. “
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Magherafelt captain Daniel Heavron and Derry GAA Chairman Stephen Barker launch Derry's new live-streaming initiative for the club championship
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.