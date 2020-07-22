Two women arrested as police launch murder investigation

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of 75 year old Daniel Guyler.

Detective Inspector Ray Phelan said: "Daniel Guyler was found with serious injuries in the Termon Street area of Derry on Monday, 23 July 2018. He later died in hospital on 1 May 2019.

“Following extensive police investigations detectives have today, Wednesday, 22 July, arrested two women aged 33 and 44 on suspicion of murder.

“They have been taken to Musgrave PSNI Serious Crime Suite for questioning.”

Detective Inspector Phelan continued: “I realise this incident occurred some time ago, however I would ask people to cast their minds back to Monday, 23 July 2018. Did you see anyone or anything unusual in the Termon Street area of Derry?

"Mr Guyler was found injured at approximately 8.45pm, were you in the area before or after he was found? If you were I would appeal to you to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1317 23/07/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.