Middleton welcomes updated pregnancy scan guidance for Altnagelvin Hospital

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton has welcomed the updated guidance from the Western Trust regarding partners attending baby scans.

Mr Middleton said: ‘‘I had recently raised concerns that some birth partners were being granted greater access than others simply because of where they live.

"I welcome the updated guidance issued this afternoon from the Western Trust.

"From Monday 20th July, partners will be able to attend the Dating scan, 20 week Anomaly Scan, and Fetal Medicine Scan.

"This will be welcome news for many parents who want to be able to undertake these important moments together.”