Man charged to appear at court in connection with Lyra Mckee murder

The late Lyra McKee. Picture: Brendan Gallagher
A 27 year old man has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
He is due to appear via videolink at Derry Magistrates' Court on Thursday 16th July. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are linked to the murder of Lyra McKee in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.
