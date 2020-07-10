CORONAVIRUS LATEST: New figures show no new deaths in Derry council area up to July 3

Statistics published today show that no new Coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Derry and Strabane in the week ending July 3.

The new report by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) covers the week June 27 - July 3 and shows that the tragic death toll in Derry City and Strabane remains at 28.

Across the entire country there have been 20 positive Coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 7 days.

In the last 14 days Derry City and Strabane has recorded zero positive Coronavirus cases, and just one positive case in the past 28 days.

The council area has the second lowest number of cases out of all eleven districts with a total of 212 positive cases.

The city has however been warned to remain vigilant and to avoid complacency as society and business reopens.

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 10 deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from 27th June to 3rd July, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 839.

Of this total, 437 (52.1%) took place in hospital, 345 (41.1%) in care homes, eight (1.0%) in hospices and 49 (5.8%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 353 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 80 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 3rd July was 554. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 423 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 3rd July 2020, 81.6% (345) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 78 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 50.4% of all COVID-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 3rd July 2020 (week 26) was 289, six less than in week 25 and one more than the 5-year average of 288. Over the last 14 weeks in total, 1,001 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 3rd July totalling 742.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 11 (3.8%) of the 289 deaths registered in week 26. This is one fewer than last week (week 25) and brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 835.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (65.9%) of all deaths and 80.0% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 3rd July.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 242 (29.0%) of the 835 deaths registered in the calendar year to 3rd July.