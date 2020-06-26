CORONAVIRUS LATEST: First death reported in Derry council area since mid-May

Statistics published today show that for the first time since mid-May a COVID-19 related death was registered in the Derry City and Strabane council area.

The new report by the national statistics agency covers the week June 13-19 and shows that the tragic death toll in Derry City and Strabane now sits at 28.

The last death occurred between May 8 and May 15 with the total number of deaths staying at 27 between May 15 - June 12.

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 12 deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from 13th to 19th June, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 816.

Of this total, 420 (51.5%) took place in hospital, 340 (41.7%) in care homes, eight (1.0%) in hospices and 48 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 348 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 78 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 19th June was 545. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 414 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 19th June 2020, 82.1% (340) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 74 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 50.7% of all COVID-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 19th June 2020 (week 24) was 290, two fewer than in week 23 and four more than the five-year average of 286. Over the last 12 weeks in total, 975 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 19th June totalling 716.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 17 (5.9%) of the 290 deaths registered in week 24. This is four fewer than last week (week 23) and brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 812.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66.3%) of all deaths and 79.9% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 19th June.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 238 (29.3%) of the 812 deaths registered in the calendar year to 19th June.