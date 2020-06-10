CORONAVIRUS LATEST: No COVID-related deaths for fourth day in a row

No Coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for the fourth day in a row.

The Department of Health (DoH) has recorded no new deaths in the past 24-hour period.

The total number of deaths recorded by the DoH remains at 537.

A total of 13 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the DoH's total number of confirmed cases to 4,818.

To date 3,991 people have been tested in Derry City and Strabane with 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - the second lowest of any council area.

Sadly, 21 people have died in the council area.