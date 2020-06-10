CORONAVIRUS LATEST: No COVID-related deaths for fourth day in a row

Contact
No Coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for the fourth day in a row.
The Department of Health (DoH) has recorded no new deaths in the past 24-hour period.
The total number of deaths recorded by the DoH remains at 537.
A total of 13 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the DoH's total number of confirmed cases to 4,818.
To date 3,991 people have been tested in Derry City and Strabane with 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 - the second lowest of any council area.
Sadly, 21 people have died in the council area.
