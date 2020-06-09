CORONAVIRUS LATEST: No new Coronavirus cases for third day in a row

No new Coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland for the third day in a row, according to Department of Health statistics.

This is the third day in a row and the fourth time since March 18 that a daily update from the Department has recorded no new deaths in a 24-hour period.

The total number of deaths recorded by the department remains at 537.

Three more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 4,805.

In Derry City and Strabane 21 people have died since the pandemic began, based on Department of Health stats.

A strategic framework for the future of the health and social care system was published today by the Health Minister Robin Swann in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Strategic Framework for Rebuilding Health and Social Care Services’ was accompanied by the publication of plans by the six health trusts on the immediate scaling up of services in the period to 30 June.

A new Management Board for Rebuilding Health and Social Care Services is also being established, consisting of senior Department of Health officials, Trust chief executives and other Health and Social Care leaders.

Minister Swann observed: “Our health and social care system was in very serious difficulties long before Coronavirus reached these shores. The virus has taken the situation to a whole new level. The Health and Social Care system has had its own lockdown – services were scaled back substantially to keep people safe and to focus resources on caring for those with Covid-19. As we emerge from the first wave of the pandemic, it is no easy task to build services back up to pre-existing levels.”

Praising health and social care staff for their response to the pandemic, the Minister said he was keen to build on the many examples of excellence, innovation and commitment.

He added: “I don’t want to simply restore the health and social system to the way it was at the beginning of 2020. That would do a disservice to our great staff and the people of Northern Ireland. I honestly believe we can make it better. That will require patience, careful planning, sustained investment and collective support - not just around the Executive table but across society as a whole.”