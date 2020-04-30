Public urged to fly red flags high ahead of International Workers Day

People in the city have been urged to hang out a red flag in defiance of the establishment and in solidarity with all frontline workers tomorrow

May 1 is International Workers Day, therefore Derry Trades Union Council (DTUC) has encouraged as many people as possible to support its call and 'raise the red flag, the flag of socialism and working class unity'.

DTUC Chair Niall McCarroll said: "The current public health emergency has shone a beacon on the value of the working class, that our class are important and that working class people are the ones who keep the lights on.

"Traders, hedge fund and private equity managers, the self serving clique are nowhere to be found yet through their bugles in government, the media and endless business chambers they are portrayed as the people who make everything possible, making life possible as in their absence the world would just not exist.

"A strong radical message needs to be shown - what was once deemed normal, will no longer be accepted.

"Normality was the problem.

"Trade Unions across Derry and the North West want to thank the Mayor for supporting our call - by agreeing to turn the Guildhall Clock red on International Workers Day.

"Anyone who wants a red flag can do so by contacting Derry Trades Union Council on our Facebook page."