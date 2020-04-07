Contact

'Unscrupulous' individual steals oil from 90-year-old woman in Creggan

Derry councillor warns that while people have rallied to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic there are still individuals capable of exploiting it

Seamus Crawley, Colr. Gary Donnelly and Colr. Warren Robinson.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry councillor has warned people to be vigilant after it emerged that a 90-years-old woman had her home heating oil stolen over the weekend.

Independent Cllr for the Moor area, Gary Donnelly, said that while people have rallied to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic there are still 'unscrupulous' individuals capable of exploiting it.

“People need to be vigilant because there are some people who are trying to take advantage of the current situation.

“Whilst others are out trying to save people’s lives and supporting local communities there are still unscrupulous individuals around who will exploit the situation for their own gains,” he added.

