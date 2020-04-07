'Unscrupulous' individual steals oil from 90-year-old woman in Creggan

Contact
A Derry councillor has warned people to be vigilant after it emerged that a 90-years-old woman had her home heating oil stolen over the weekend.
Independent Cllr for the Moor area, Gary Donnelly, said that while people have rallied to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic there are still 'unscrupulous' individuals capable of exploiting it.
“People need to be vigilant because there are some people who are trying to take advantage of the current situation.
“Whilst others are out trying to save people’s lives and supporting local communities there are still unscrupulous individuals around who will exploit the situation for their own gains,” he added.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Sister Catherine O'Mara pictured meeting former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds at the opening of the new St Mary's College in 2010.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.