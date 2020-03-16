Millennium Forum to close for five weeks

The Millennium Forum is currently closed to the public for the next five weeks until week commencing 20th April 2020.

Management is working with artists and groups to assign alternative dates to all events that were due to perform in our venue before week commencing 20th April 2020. Most of these events have been rescheduled while a few have been cancelled.

Original tickets purchased for all selected events will remain valid for rescheduled dates which will be announced in the coming days. We will be in touch with all customers affected by cancelled shows over the next few days to arrange refunds. Please do not come in in person to our Box Office and contact us by phone if you have not heard from us before Friday 20th March.

All events after 20th April will currently go ahead as planned.

The Millennium Forum wishes to thank all their customers for their support and patience during this unprecedented time in the interests of health and welfare of all.

For further information please contact our Box Office on 02871 264455.

Events currently being rescheduled are:

• The Field: 19 March

• Colin Murphy: 20 March

• Mike Denver: 21 March

• The Magic Of Motown: 22 March

• A Night With The Country Stars: 26 March

• Young Farmers: 28 March

• Calamity Jane: 01-04 April

• Nathan Carter: 10 April

• Homegrown 2020: 11 April

• The Academic: 12 April

• Feis Dhoire Cholmcille: 14-17 April

• Philomena Begley: 18 April

Cancelled Events

• Moves and Melodies: 19 March

• Springfest: 24 March

• Kevin ‘Bloody’ Wilson: 25 March

• Dementia Tea Dance: 26 March

• Energy Of Light Disco: 27 March

• Keep Telling Me Lies: 27 March