Ulster University launches public consultation on future of health science courses

Members of the public and organisations across Northern Ireland are being asked for their views on the relocation of Ulster University’s School of Health Sciences.

The Derry News recently revealed that the university was seeking the views of stakeholders and the courses could be moved to any of UU's campuses.

The University has already gathered feedback from a range of stakeholders on the future location of the courses. This proactive public consultation will ensure that all perspectives are represented, to enable a fully informed and final decision to be made.

The University’s Coleraine, Magee and Belfast campuses are all potential options under consideration and this consultation is seeking the views of staff, current and prospective students, health service practitioners, education providers, local government representatives and the voluntary and charity sectors.

Professor Carol Curran, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Life and Health Sciences at Ulster University explained: “We take seriously the role that we play in providing the skilled health professionals so urgently required to meet the needs of the healthcare workforce and patients.

"We’re committed to ensuring a robust and final decision is made on the location of our School of Health Sciences and have opened a public consultation process to gather as much feedback as possible to inform our decision-making.

We encourage all interested parties to share their views by participating in this consultation.”

The public consultation will be open until midnight on Sunday 19th April. Full details can be found at https://www.ulster.ac.uk/ consultations

Submissions can be made by email and online, and a series of engagement sessions will be hosted on each of the University’s four campuses during March and early April.

School of Health Sciences:

The School of Health Sciences is the regional provider of most of the Allied Health Professions workforce for HSC in Northern Ireland. This includes diagnostic radiography, occupational health, physiotherapy, podiatry, speech and language therapy, radiotherapy and oncology, as well as healthcare scientists.

Workforce planning within Health and Social Care (HSC) highlights the need for continued growth in this group of employees, the second largest in HSC.

In January 2018, the University confirmed that the relocation of allied health and health sciences provision from Jordanstown to Coleraine would be paused to enable further consideration in the light of healthcare needs, the vision for transforming healthcare to meet those demands, and the University’s centres of excellence in teaching and research.

Status of Ulster University’s Graduate Entry Medical School project:

A UU spokesperson said: "Building on its leadership in healthcare and medical research in the city, Ulster University is steadfast in its commitment to establishing a Graduate Entry Medical School in a bid to address the challenges of a healthcare system at breaking point.

"The University’s completed Outline Business Case was submitted to the Department of Health on 21st October and it is hoped that this will be reviewed by the Minister as soon as possible."