‘No funding’ committed to Magee campus by UK and Irish governments

A government department has revealed “no funding” has been committed by the UK and Irish governments despite pledges outlined in the New Decade New Approach document.
DUP MLA Gary Middleton asked the Minister for the Economy, Diane Dodds MLA, what funding has been committed by the UK and Irish Governments towards realising 10,000 undergraduate places at the Magee campus, as outlined in New Decade, New Approach.
In response, the department said: “No funding has, as yet, been formally committed by the UK or Irish Governments towards increasing undergraduate places at the Magee Campus as outlined in New Decade, New Approach.
“The Department of Finance remains in discussions with Her Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) on the UK Government financial package associated with the priorities in New Decade, New Approach.”
The Foyle MLA said clear commitments to Magee were enshrined in the document, which successfully got MLAs back into government, and he believes these vows must be upheld to ensure growth of the North West economy.
“The New Decade New Approach document gave a clear commitment that the Executive will expand university provision at Magee, including through the establishment of a Graduate Entry Medical School.
“To realise the 10,000 student campus target, the Executive committed to bringing forward proposals for the development and expansion of Magee.”
Mr Middleton added: “It is important that these commitments are upheld. The expansion of the University is a key milestone for the growth of our economy in the North West.
“All efforts must be made to secure the necessary funding and to allow for the development to take place. The North West must not be left behind.”
