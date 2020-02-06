Derry to Coleraine rail upgrade getting back on track

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon’s commitment to progressing the delivery of the phase three upgrade on the Derry to Coleraine railway line. Works which had initially been earmarked for completion by 2021 were subsequently shelved by the Department last year.

The Foyle MLA commented: “I am pleased to hear the Minister for Infrastructure remains committed to the delivery of the phase three Derry to Coleraine rail line.

“This is positive news, considering that last September the Department cast doubt over the future of this project. Derry’s perpetually postponed railway development must be prioritised and whilst I acknowledge the Department has inherited massive budgetary constraints, the Minister has assured me that she is currently working to find solutions that will deliver for our communities.

“The crucial improvement of travel links inclusive of phase three, was earmarked for completion by 2021 but was subsequently and inexcusably pulled. Improved infrastructure would provide a life-line towards a brighter future for this city, yet the upgrade of the Derry to Coleraine line has remained a dangling carrot over the last decade despite the myriad of benefits it would bring to the North West.

“Derry has been kept isolated by subpar infrastructure and no deeper is the East/ West divide felt than in relation to transport. I am pleased the Minister for Infrastructure has reiterated her commitment to addressing the regional imbalance and better connecting communities across the North. It is vital we deliver adequate railway provision for the North’s second city.”