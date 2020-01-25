As demand continues to increase for their lifesaving support, the Samaritans appeal for new volunteers at its Derry base

Contact
The Samaritans need new volunteers.
Do you think you have what it takes to be a Samaritan volunteer?
The charity is looking for new volunteers at its office in Derry.
The training begins on Monday, January 27, at 7pm and continues at the same time the following evening.
Anyone who would like to become involve the lifesaving work carried out by Samaritan volunteers is welcome to come along to the training.
To find out more visit: volunteers@derrysamaritans.org or visit 16 Clarendon Street in Derry.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.