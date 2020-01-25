As demand continues to increase for their lifesaving support, the Samaritans appeal for new volunteers at its Derry base

Do you think you have what it takes to be a Samaritan volunteer?

The charity is looking for new volunteers at its office in Derry.

The training begins on Monday, January 27, at 7pm and continues at the same time the following evening.

Anyone who would like to become involve the lifesaving work carried out by Samaritan volunteers is welcome to come along to the training.

To find out more visit: volunteers@derrysamaritans.org or visit 16 Clarendon Street in Derry.