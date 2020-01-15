Derry MEP Martina Anderson welcomes Barnier's commitment to visit Ireland

Sinn Féin MEP Martina Anderson met with the EU's lead Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Strasbourg today.

They discussed Brexit and citizens rights ahead of the British exit from the EU on January 31.

Martina Anderson said: "I met today with the EU's lead Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier to discuss Brexit, citizens’ rights and the need for the interests of Ireland and its people to be taken into account in the future relationship negotiations.



"I welcomed the confirmation from Michel Barnier that he will visit Belfast and Dublin before January 31.



"The is the last session in Strasbourg there will be a voice from the north.



"At today's meeting we also discussed future constitutional change and the pathway for the north to re-enter the EU through a referendum on Irish unity as provided for in the Good Friday Agreement."