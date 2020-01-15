Ebrington grade A office space construction work underway

Work commenced yesterday to build Grade A office space at Ebrington in Derry.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office told the Derry News: “Works on the Grade A Office building on top of the existing underground car park at Ebrington are underway. Works on the 62,500sqft building are planned to be completed in 20/21.”

Over £30 million has been invested in the site which includes the development of the former Parade Ground (now Ebrington Square) into a large open air event space, the construction of the 214 space car park with enabling platform at King Street,

the development of building 70 as a craft brewery (Walled City Brewery), the development of buildings 57/59, occupied by a Café operator (Ollies) and Building 71, occupied by the Department for Infrastructure