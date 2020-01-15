Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Ebrington grade A office space construction work underway

Works on the 62,500sqft building are planned to be completed in 20/21

Ebrington grade A office space construction work underway

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

Work commenced yesterday to build Grade A office space at Ebrington in Derry.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office told the Derry News: “Works on the Grade A Office building on top of the existing underground car park at Ebrington are underway.  Works on the 62,500sqft building are planned to be completed in 20/21.”

Over £30 million has been invested in the site which includes the development of the former Parade Ground (now Ebrington Square) into a large open air event space, the construction of the 214 space car park with enabling platform at King Street, 
the development of building 70 as a craft brewery (Walled City Brewery), the development of buildings 57/59, occupied by a Café operator (Ollies) and Building 71, occupied by the Department for Infrastructure

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie