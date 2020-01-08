ME TO YOU: New Year . . .

So Christmas is now past, the new year celebrations are over and now it's time to 'get back to normal' .... ha ha ha .... I don't think so ...

First, you've got to return all those unwanted, unsuitable presents and find their receipts, take down the Christmas tree and decorations (full day's work there).

Take down all the outside decorations including the blow up Father Christmas and lights from the gutter - yes, all of them, even the sparkly lights on the shed unless you want them up all year!

Encourage dad to put all these things back in the loft (few days encouragement there then lots of nagging!). Clean all that pretend snow off the windows (bet you won't be spraying that again next Christmas!). Try and find somewhere to put all the new toys away (I did say you should have had a clear out before Christmas!). Return all the dishes you had to borrow from family when they came for dinner.

Squash more rubbish into the bin or go to the tip, remember to take old Christmas tree to tip too. Find another 'last recipe' to use to the last of the turkey (no it can't stay in the freezer forever).

Then when all those things are done you can then make a start on buying any new uniform bits, finishing (or starting!) the children’s homework, reading books, planning all activities on your calendar as you have promised yourself to be more organised this year, sorting out and booking all the after school clubs and baby groups you’ll be attending and then listening to Dad saying ‘have you had chance to book the holiday we spoke about”

Ahhhh so much for peace and goodwill - what about peace for you, as for goodwill well exactly who is helping!

But it’s not all bad, at least after all this running about you’ll have lost any weight you put on over Christmas - well you’ve got to try to be positive!

Then when you’ve finally managed to do everything (well at least planned when to do everything! You’ve then got to decide what new years resolutions to make, (no you can’t cancel Christmas next year), and the worst is most people tend to just keep two out of the ten resolutions they make.

So I’ve saved you time and done this task for you (yes I am helpful and no they do not involve me promising to come to sort out your post Christmas house!) … remember out of the ten resolutions most people just keep two…

1. I will (and make sure Dad does too) enjoy spending more time with my children talking, singing, reading and playing - these things are more important than dusting and hoovering!

2. I will have some ‘me time’ at least once every week - time to relax, praise myself for the fab parent I am - time to just do whatever it is I want to do as long as it’s all about me!

See told you I’d make it easy for you, why bother writing ten resolutions if you’ll only keep two!!! Have a great, happy, wonderful new year full of lots of laughter, smiles and happy memories, best wishes and kind thoughts to you all,

Jenni xx

Written by, on Facebook, Me & You @meandyoubyjenni to support the Greater Shantallow Talking To Our Babies, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership. Tel; 028 71358787 / Facebook; Talking To Our Babies / www.shantallow.net