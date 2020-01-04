Foyle Hospice Christmas tree recycling scheme returns

The Foyle Hospice has encouraged the Derry public to register for its Christmas tree recycling scheme to help raise vital funds for cancer patients.

It’s a win-win situation for all, you can take the hassle out of disposing of your Christmas tree whilst at the same time offering support to your local hospice and, in turn, the environment.

The initiative is now in its third year. Last year the Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme raised around £4,000 and it is hoped that with the support of locals a similar total, if not more, can be gathered this time round.

Foyle Hospice will accept a suggested donation of £5 and once collected the trees will be shredded for use in its Culmore Road gardens.

Money raised will be directed towards the palliative care of patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses such as Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease, Parkinson's Disease and COPD.

The scheme provides a simple, environmentally friendly and the most charitable way to dispose of your Christmas tree.

A Hospice spokesperson said: “We all “joyfully" choose our Christmas tree and transport it home ready to dress for the festive period.

“However, after “12th night” when its needles are dropping the thought of taking it to the household recycling centre or chopping it up to fit into your bin is less appealing.

“So, Foyle Hospice and our wonderful team of volunteers will collect your tree on Monday 6th to Wednesday 8th January 2020 for a small donation.

“We are delighted this year to have received sponsorship for this initiative from Seagate Ltd, who are also providing volunteers to help with the mammoth task of the collection of the trees.

“Once collected. We work with our own volunteers and our corporate partners at Elagh Tree Surgery, who give up their time to chip and shred trees and these chips, are recycled for use within the Hospice grounds.”

You can book your collection today by registering on the following link:

https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/ChristmasTreeRecyclingScheme2020

If you have any questions please e-mail: fundraising @foylehospice.com or telephone 028 71359888