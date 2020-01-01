Man hospitalised following incident on Great James' Street in Derry

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the injuries caused to a man in the Great James Street area of Derry last night (Tuesday 31st December).

It's understood the incident took place after 11.30pm last night.

The man was taken to hospital for his injuries which are not believed to life threatening.

Two males aged 30 and 16 years old have been arrested as part of the investigation. Both males are currently in police custody.

There are no further details at this stage.