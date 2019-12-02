Derry Death Notices (updated) - Monday 2nd December 2019

GIBSON, John - 1st December 2019 9 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Eilish (née Green), darling father to Karen, Larry, Rosemary and Claire, adored grandfather to Callum, Clara, Eimear and Aine, father-in-law of Eddie, Rhona and Brian, dear son of the late Jack and Cassie and brother of the late Bobby and Jean. Funeral leaving his home 75 Springvale Park on Wednesday (the 4th inst) at 10:15am to St. Aengus’s Church, Burt, for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. House private for family time from 10:00pm to 11:00am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. St. Pio, pray for him. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, intercede for him

HAMILTON, James - 2nd December 2019 (peacefully) at home, 6 Shantallow Avenue, beloved husband of the late May and loving father of Peter, Deborah, Sandra and Paul, a dear father-in-law of Raymond, Jonathon, Elaine and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service in his late home on Friday (6th December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, Sterling House, 3400 John Smith Drive, Oxford Business Park South, Oxford OX4 2WB. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. At peace.

McCAULEY, Junior - 30th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Katrina and Donna, loving grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Loren, Natasha, Kevin, Ryan, Kadee and Ava, a much loved great-grandfather of Shea, beloved partner of Margaret. Loving brother of Eugene, Kathleen and the late Patsy, Teresa, Hugh and Johnny. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Junior's remains reposing at his daughter Donna's home, 14 Glencaw Park. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow (Tuesday 3rd December) at 8:50am for 9:30am Requiem Mass in St Brigid's Church, Carnhill. Burial afterwards in the City Cemetery. On his soul, Sweet Jesus, have mercy. St Padre Pio, pray for him.

O'DONNELL, Lisa (nee Doherty) - 1st December 2019 (peacefully) after a lengthy illness, beloved wife of Alan, loving mother of Erin, Emer and Niamh, 8 Belvoir Park, Culmore, eldest daughter of Joe and Marie Doherty and dear sister of Sean, Alison and Paul. Funeral from her parent’s home, 2 Colby Avenue, Culmore Road, on Wednesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

O'KANE, Thomas - 2nd Decemebr 2019 (peacefully) at home, 35 Barnes Road, Park, Claudy. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Bernadette and loving father of Paul, John, Catherine, Christopher and Bryan, loving son of Rena and the late Tony (RIP). Much loved grandfather to Larry, Lara, Frank and Axel, dear brother of Rose, Kathleen, Jean, Pauline, Caroline, Amelia and the recently deceased James (RIP). Reposing from his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday (4th December), leaving at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, Park. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his mother, wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters, sister in law and brothers in law and the entire family circle. St Joseph, patron of departing souls, pray for him.

