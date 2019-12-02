Sinn Fein: Concern over polling station moves prior to election

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has said the Electoral Office must urgently address concerns over where some voters in Foyle will be casting their ballots on December 12.

The Foyle MLA said: “The Electoral Office have changed the voting arrangements for some in the Foyle constituency but have not explained these changes fully or adequately to the voters.

“St Paul’s Primary School had been used as a polling station for many years but will not be used at this election and many people on the local area have been left confused by this decision.

“Local residents will now have to travel further to vote and have not been given any reason why by the Electoral Office.

“The vote in this city was hard won and should not be denied to anyone.

“The Electoral Office have a responsibility to make sure people are able to cast their vote easily and conveniently but they have failed to explain to voters in this area why this change has been made.

“We will continue to engage with the Electoral Office to make sure voters are kept up to date with any and all information on where they can vote on December 12.”