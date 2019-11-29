Contact

Annual Christmas Craft Fair at St Mary's College this weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Why not head along and get into the the Christmas spirit at the St. Mary’s College annual Christmas Craft Fair in the school this Saturday from 11am-4.00pm.

There will be over 70 stalls selling a wide range of items and even the ‘big man’ himself, Santa Claus is bound to make an appearance.

Interest in the 2019 Craft Fair has been immense this year as the school’s reputation for hosting a wonderfully successful fair has grown year on year.

This year, school staff have responded to enquiries from craft-workers and businesses from all over Northern Ireland and have a lengthy list of craft-workers waiting for stalls to become available.

Over 70 stalls will be exhibiting the most beautiful crafts and gifts during Saturday’s event and the public can expect to see a stunning range of arts and crafts ranging from fused glass designs, stoneware, ceramics, jewellery, hats, scarves and mitts, prints, soft toys, quilts, photography, all things knitted, crocheted or textile, cosmetics, garlands, soaps, homemade jams, scones, cakes and chutneys as well as other seasonal offerings - edible or otherwise!

School Principal, Marie Lindsay has also promised a great selection of musical entertainment on the day.

“We have a fabulous musical tradition in the school and visitors can sample much of what our young local musicians have to offer.

"Our own traditional group along with a host of solo artistes will take to the stage to entertain what we hope will be our biggest crowd ever at St. Mary’s Craft Fair,” she said.

And the school Principal was on hand to point out that you’ll not go hungry.

Visitors can treat themselves to some home-made Christmas cake, mince and apple pies or a host of other sweet or savoury nourishments. Have a sit down with a cuppa coffee or hot chocolate, recharge and go again!

  • So, hope to see you all at the Northland Road this Saturday, 11-4pm.

