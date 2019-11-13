Gritting service restored in Ballymagroarty area of Derry

Essential gritting services have been restored in the Ballymagroarty area following engagement with comunity representatives.

The service was withdrawn by the Department for Infrastructure over the weekend after youths attacked one of its vehicles.

In a statement to the Derry News, a DfI spokesperson said that the area is now back on the schedule.

“Following discussion with community representatives to seek assurance that there will be no further attacks on our gritter lorries, the Department is planning to resume gritting services in the Aileach Road area,” he explained.

The Department took to social media over the weekend to explain why a decision had been taken to remove the area from its gritting schedule.

“Following an attack on one of our gritter vehicles, Aileach Road in Derry has been withdrawn from our evening gritting schedule.

“This has been reported to the PSNI and we're seeking assurances that staff can carry out these essential duties without fear of attack,” it said.

Police confirmed that a report was received after criminal damage was caused to a vehicle on Aileach Road in Derry on Thursday night, November 7.

Local councillors for the area called for the "vital" services to be restored while acknowledging that "mindless attacks" on vehicles were putting drivers lives at risk.