Gritting services withdrawn from Ballymagroarty area of Derry following attack on vehicle

Contact
Essential gritting services have been withdrawn from the Ballymagroarty area after youths attacked one of the department for infrastructure’s vehicles.
Derry councillors have called for an end to such “mindless attacks”, saying that it is the community that ultimately loses out on “vital” winter safety services.
The Department took to social media over the weekend to explain why the area had been removed from the gritting schedule.
“Following an attack on one of our gritter vehicles, Aileach Road in Derry has been withdrawn from our evening gritting schedule.
“This has been reported to the PSNI and we're seeking assurances that staff can carry out these essential duties without fear of attack,” it said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Michaela Boyle with party colleagues at the event held in the Guildhall to welcome the SInn Fein Ard Fheis to the city.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.