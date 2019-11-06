It's the news we have all been waiting for-Derry's Christmas light switch on has been announced

The official start of the festive season in Derry has been revealed.

Come and enjoy a Sunday afternoon of Christmas themed activities and entertainment, a chance to see Santa and of course the big countdown to lighting up the city centre.

The event will take place on Sunday November 24.

From 2pm to 5pm in the Peace Garden, come and visit the Enchanted Garden and meet Santa’s Reindeers see his Sleigh.

You can also get your face painted in preparation for the Switch On and see all the wonderful Christmas themed characters.

From 2-5pm in Guildhall Square and 2-6pm in Waterloo Place there'll be live music from 'Sensation & Superstition' as well characters from the Millennium Forum and Waterside Theatre’s pantomimes and an appearance from Santa.

Don't forget to call into the Guildhall Artisan Food & Craft Fair on its final day to pick up unique handmade gifts and delicious festive treats! Open until 7pm.

For more info see https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Christmas/Christmas-Craft-Fair