It's the news we have all been waiting for-Derry's Christmas light switch on has been announced

Evening of fun planned in the city centre later this month

Christmas lights

1,2,3...Merry Christmas!

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The official start of the festive season in Derry has been revealed.

Come and enjoy a Sunday afternoon of Christmas themed activities and entertainment, a chance to see Santa and of course the big countdown to lighting up the city centre.

The event will take place on Sunday November 24.

From 2pm to 5pm in the Peace Garden, come and visit the Enchanted Garden and meet Santa’s Reindeers see his Sleigh.

You can also get your face painted in preparation for the Switch On and see all the wonderful Christmas themed characters.

From 2-5pm in Guildhall Square and 2-6pm in Waterloo Place there'll be live music from 'Sensation & Superstition' as well characters from the Millennium Forum and Waterside Theatre’s pantomimes and an appearance from Santa.

Don't forget to call into the Guildhall Artisan Food & Craft Fair on its final day to pick up unique handmade gifts and delicious festive treats! Open until 7pm.

For more info see https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Christmas/Christmas-Craft-Fair

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


