It's the news we have all been waiting for-Derry's Christmas light switch on has been announced

Contact
1,2,3...Merry Christmas!
The official start of the festive season in Derry has been revealed.
Come and enjoy a Sunday afternoon of Christmas themed activities and entertainment, a chance to see Santa and of course the big countdown to lighting up the city centre.
The event will take place on Sunday November 24.
From 2pm to 5pm in the Peace Garden, come and visit the Enchanted Garden and meet Santa’s Reindeers see his Sleigh.
You can also get your face painted in preparation for the Switch On and see all the wonderful Christmas themed characters.
From 2-5pm in Guildhall Square and 2-6pm in Waterloo Place there'll be live music from 'Sensation & Superstition' as well characters from the Millennium Forum and Waterside Theatre’s pantomimes and an appearance from Santa.
Don't forget to call into the Guildhall Artisan Food & Craft Fair on its final day to pick up unique handmade gifts and delicious festive treats! Open until 7pm.
For more info see https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Christmas/Christmas-Craft-Fair
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, with Helena Hasson, Festival and Events team at Derry City & Strabane District Council and on right, Fiona Doney at the la
Australian Travel bloggers Stephen and Jess deceided to celebrate Halloween and head out to the biggest Halloween festival in the world
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.