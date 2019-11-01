Coshquin Road resurfacing scheme to take four weeks to complete

Contact
A road resurfacing scheme in Derry which began this morning (November 4) is expected to take around a month to complete.
The works on the Coshquin Road will cost almost £220,000 and will cover a stretch of almost two kilometres.
The scheme, which begins at the Aileagh Road junction will progress in a north westerly direction and will require a full road closure from 7.30am until 6pm from Monday to Saturday for the duration of the project.
A clearly signed diversion via B507 Branch Road and the A1002 Buncrana Road will be put in place and access for residents, landowners and pupils and staff attending the local primary school will be in operation.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it has organised the work and traffic management arrangements in a bid to minimise disruption, but motorists should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time to travel through the district.
The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, November 30 but it is subject to weather conditions. However, the DfI says it will keep the public informed of developments and changes to the scheduled works.
Further information about the scheme can be found at http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com.
