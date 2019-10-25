Delays possible to Derry's primary school flu vaccination programme say PHA

There is likely to be a delay in the supply of some of the Fluenz Tetra children’s vaccine due to arrive next month, the Public Health Association has announced.

The delay is due to issues relating to routine testing of the Fluenz Tetra nasal flu vaccine by the manufacturer and is not related to the safety or the efficacy of the vaccine.

Work is under way to minimise potential disruption to the childhood flu immunisation programme in the Northcaused by this. In line with the rest of the UK the Chief Medical Officer has requested GP’s prioritise children with underlying health conditions and pre-schoolers over the age of two.

Dr Gerry Waldron, Assistant Director of Public Health (Health Protection) at the PHA, said: “We have been exploring how to best use the available stock based on evidence and clinical advice, and taking into account projections on the revised delivery schedule to maximise protection in the community.

“Practices will continue to offer the vaccine to pre-schoolers and children in at risk groups as normal. The school vaccination programme is currently continuing as normal. Pupils at special schools have already received their vaccine.

“However, the disruption to supply may lead to vaccinations in some primary schools being rescheduled, but all eligible children will have an opportunity to receive their vaccine.

“Whilst this situation is unfortunate, it is completely outside our control and we would continue to urge eligible people to get vaccinated, as we know this is the best way to protect against the flu. Parents of at-risk children and pre-schoolers should make themselves aware of their own GP surgery’s flu vaccination arrangements.”

This issue does not impact on the adult flu vaccination programme, and we encourage all adults who are eligible to receive the flu vaccine to get it. This will not only help to protect them, but will also help to reduce the impact of flu in the wider community.