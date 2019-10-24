Death Notices - Thursday 24th October 2019

Contact
Deaths in Derry, Thursday 24th October 2019
McCARTNEY, Sean (Bellaghy - 23rd October, beloved husband of Susan (Sue), son of the late Marie and John, and dear brother of Jamesie, Betty (Campbell) and the late Colm. Funeral from his home, 28 Ballydermott Road on Saturday (26th October) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, Bellaghy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sister, nephews, nieces and extended
McGLYNN, Frank (Claudy)- at Dean field Nursing Home, (formerly of Legahurry, Claudy) beloved son of the late Francis and Sarah Ann, and dearly loved brother of Pat, George and the late Mary (Quigg) and Bella (Coyle). RIP Frank will repose at his late residence, 53 Faughan View Park, Claudy from approximately 4.30pm today (Thursday 24th October) until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Friday) morning at 11.00am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, nieces, nephews and family circle. Family Flowers only, please.
