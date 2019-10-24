Derry men are being encouraged to grow facial fuzz this December for charity

Contact
Ditch the razor this December for Bowel Cancer UK.
A cancer charity is encouraging men across Derry to get sponsored to grow a beard this December.
Taking part in Decembeard is really simple. All you need to do is shave on 30 November and let your facial fuzz grow throughout the month for Bowel Cancer UK. Already bearded? No problem. Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.
More than 1,100 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the North making it the country’s third most common cancer. It’s also the second biggest cancer killer but it shouldn’t be as it’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.
Claire Donaghy, Head of Bowel Cancer UK in the North said: “Whether you already have a beard or are growing one for the first time, Decembeard is a great way to do something amazing this festive season and support those living with bowel cancer. The money you raise will help fund vital services and lifesaving research.
“It couldn’t be easier to take part. Sign up, ditch your razor and get sponsored to grow a beard or get creative with the beard you already have. Join the campaign and help us stop people dying from bowel cancer."
Save lives this December. Grow a beard and raise funds to support Bowel Cancer UK’s vital services and lifesaving research: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/decembeard2019
