Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry men are being encouraged to grow facial fuzz this December for charity

The 'Decembeard' challenge is to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK

Decembeard

Ditch the razor this December for Bowel Cancer UK.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A cancer charity is encouraging men across Derry to get sponsored to grow a beard this December.

Taking part in Decembeard is really simple. All you need to do is shave on 30 November and let your facial fuzz grow throughout the month for Bowel Cancer UK. Already bearded? No problem. Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.

More than 1,100 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer every year in the North making it the country’s third most common cancer. It’s also the second biggest cancer killer but it shouldn’t be as it’s treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.

Claire Donaghy, Head of Bowel Cancer UK in the North said: “Whether you already have a beard or are growing one for the first time, Decembeard is a great way to do something amazing this festive season and support those living with bowel cancer. The money you raise will help fund vital services and lifesaving research.

“It couldn’t be easier to take part. Sign up, ditch your razor and get sponsored to grow a beard or get creative with the beard you already have. Join the campaign and help us stop people dying from bowel cancer."

Save lives this December. Grow a beard and raise funds to support Bowel Cancer UK’s vital services and lifesaving research: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/decembeard2019

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie