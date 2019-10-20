Brexit deal slammed by Saoradh

Republican group Saoradh has slammed today's Brexit deal. Spokesperson Patrick Gallagher said regardless of what the “imperialist carve up” of Ireland, the British border remained as an obstacle to the Irish people having real democracy and national self-determination.

Republican group Saoradh has slammed today's Brexit deal.

Spokesperson Patrick Gallagher said regardless of what the “imperialist carve up” of Ireland, the British border remained as an obstacle to the Irish people having real democracy and national self-determination.

He added: “The Irish people have had no say in the Brexit process, it has been the competing imperialist powers of London and Brussels that have decided what happens in Ireland.

“Rest assured what ever the outcome of Brexit the socio economic objectives of the elites will remain the same and in Ireland that status quo means partition, poverty, homelessness, evictions, privatisation of utilities, hollowing out of health care and the theft of our natural resources.”

Mr Gallagher concluded: “Only a United Socialist Ireland can deliver the ownership of Ireland for the people of Ireland and it is towards that goal that Saoradh will continue to struggle.”