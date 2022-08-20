Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 20th August, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:-

Norman Campbell, 8 Ashburn Avenue, Woodburn

The death has taken place of Victor Norman Campbell, 18th August 2022, (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 89th year) much loved husband of Yvonne, loving dad of Donna and Wilson, dear father-in-law of Brian and Paula, adored granda and great-granda. House Private). Service of Thanksgiving in his late home, 8 Ashburn Avenue, Woodburn, on Sunday, 21st August at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice or Parkinson's Society N.I. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ.

Richard William Gordon, 9 Coolderry Lane, Loughan Road, Coleraine

The death has occured of Richard William Gordon, 19th August 2022, (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, late of 9 Coolderry Lane, Loughan Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of Sandra, loving father of Ryan and Zara, father-in-law of Maria and Jeffrey and much loved grandfather of Joe, Harry, Annabel, Katy, Jack and Ellen, loving son of Margaret and the late Sammy and dear brother of Jenny and Peter. House private. Service of thanksgiving in First Coleraine Presbyterian Church on Monday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery at approximately 3.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to N.I. Pancreatic Cancer C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Anne Martin (née Gault), "Roebank House", 100 Dowland Road, Limavady

The death has taken place of Anne Martin (née Gault), 18th August 2022, (peacefully) at her home, "Roebank House" 100 Dowland Road, Limavady. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Desmond, Carol, Ian, Mary and Eileen,

a dear grandmother and great-grandmother. House private. Funeral Service in Second Limavady Presbyterian Church on Sundaycat 2.30pm, followed by Burial in Drumachose Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Dementia N.I., c/o Browns Funeral Directors, Unit 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Dearly Loved and will be sadly missed by her entire Family.

Thomas McCallion, 17 Balliniska Heights, Derry

The death has taken place of Thomas McCallion, 19th August 2022, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 17 Balliniska Heights, Derry. Beloved husband of Marian, loving father of Catriona, Sinead, Thomas, and Laura, a much loved grandfather of Shane, Michael, Rebecca, Calum, Aaron, Zac, Saerlaith, and Skyler. Dear son of the late George and Mary McCallion. Brother of Billy, Jimmy, Patsy, Michael, Geard, Annette, Pauline, Ursula, Kathleen, and the late Margaret and Jean. R.I.P. Private family time from 11.00pm to 10.00am please. Wake and funeral from his daughter Catriona’s home, 1 Ballymagowen Gardens, Creggan on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Columba’s Church Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to: Foyle Search and Rescue 20 Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2AB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock intercede for him.

Eileen Mary McCarthy, Flat 14, 3 Woodleigh Terrace, Asylum Road



The death has taken place of Eileen Mary McCarthy, 18th August 2022, (suddenly) at her home, Ffat 14, 3 Woodleigh terrace, Asylum Road. Beloved partner of Lee, much loved mother of Ava, beloved daughter of Bridie and Fergus, much loved sister of Nicholas, Joseph, Cathy, Brian, Donna, Moira, Sean and Annmarie. Funeral from her home on Monday, 22nd August at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and everyone that knew her. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.

Maud McKinney (née Duddy)

The death has occurred of Maud McKinney (née Duddy), 19th August 2022, beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Gerard, Willie, Geoffrey and the late Mary, Teresa, John, Bernadette and Martin, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Maud will be deeply missed by all the wider family circle and by her many friends. House strictly private please at Maud’s request. Her remains will be removed from W J O’Brien and Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today (Saturday) at 4.30pm to repose in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Requiem Mass will be celebrated there on Monday at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 7JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

Sammy Nicholl, Limavady

The death has occurred of Sammy Nicholl, passed away (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday. 18th August 200. Much loved brother of Annie and the late William, Ellen, Bertie and Maurice. Dear brother in law of Sylvia, also a dear uncle. Loved friend of Stuart, Joy and family. House strictly private. Funeral service will be held at Browns Funeral Home today (Saturday) at 2.00pm followed by burial in Drumachose Presbyterian Church at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Derramore Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors 21 Aghanloo ind. Est. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his friends and family circle.

