30 Sept 2022

Car destroyed in Derry arson attack

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Police in Derry are investigating an arson attack on a vehicle in the city last night, Thursday, 29th September.

Police were called by the NIFRS just before 9.55pm that a car parked outside an address in Brickfield Court was on fire.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: "It's reported that two men went to the address and set fire to the car, which has been completely burnt out.

"How the car was set on fire is under investigation, as is the motive for this reckless attack but, from our enquiries to date, it's believed that one of the suspects may have sustained burn injuries to his arm.

"Enquiries also suggest the two male suspects ran off towards Blighs Lane after setting the car on fire, and got into a vehicle, possibly a Silver Peugeot 207, and drove off."

Inspector Tim McCullough continued: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and has information about the incident.

"Our appeal also includes anyone who may have captured footage of what happened on their dashcam and anyone who knows who was involved in this attack to call us on 101, quoting reference 1998 of 29/09/22.

"You may have seen something suspicious in the area, which may be able to help us piece together what happened and who was involved."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

