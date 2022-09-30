Derry city centre assault leaves man 'seriously injured'

Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses to the report of an assault in the city centre in which a man was seriously injured.

The assault, which is reported to have occurred at around 11.15pm on Waterloo Street on Tuesday, 20th September, was reported to police on Wednesday.

It's reported the victim had been socialising with friends and had gone outside, onto the street, when he was assaulted.

The victim, who is aged in his forties, was subsequently hospitalised for the injuries he sustained.

Inspector Tim McCullough said: "We appreciate this is reported to have taken place over a week ago, but we know there were people in the area, socialising at the time.

"We're asking anyone who was in the Waterloo Street area last Tuesday around 11.15pm and witnessed what occurred, or captured it on their mobile phone, to get in touch with us.

"You may have vital information which can help us establish what happened and who was involved."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 746 of 28/09/22.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/