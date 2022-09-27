Man arrested under Terrorism Act in County Derry

The arrest relates to searches carried out last Thursday.
Detectives from Coleraine have arrested a 55-year-old man in Coleraine this morning, Tuesday 27th September, following searches in the area last Thursday, 22nd September.
The man was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.
Today’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.
