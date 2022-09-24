Police probe as man left with broken jaw at Co Derry race event

Pic: CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault at Aghadowey Oval, Coleraine on Saturday 17th September.
Sergeant Cummings said: “We received a report that an altercation had taken place between 10.30pm and 11.00pm on Saturday 17th September, involving a number of men who were attending a stock car racing event.
“One man attended hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which included a fractured cheekbone.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, or who may have any mobile footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 521 of 19/09/22."
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.
