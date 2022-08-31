Search

31 Aug 2022

County Derry man drank a '10-glass' before confronting neighbour over CCTV

The judge granted the injured party a restraining order.

County Derry man drank a '10-glass' before confronting neighbour over CCTV

Limavady Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 6:07 PM

A 36-year-old Dungiven man had drunk a bottle of whiskey when he attempted to headbutt his neighbour before damaging his fence, a court has heard.

Johnny Hutton, of Bonnanaboigh, Dungiven, entered guilty pleas to charges of criminal damage, resisting police and common assault at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police had received a call from the injured party on July 2 2022 to report an 'altercation' with a neighbour, which had subsequently been captured on CCTV.

The footage showed the defendant attempting to headbutt and throw punches at the injured party, before flicking a lit cigarette in his direction and kicking his fence.

Heritage group calls on bank to 'donate' historic County Derry building

The group said such a move would be a 'gesture of goodwill'.

A number of passers-by attempted to remove the defendant from the incident, but were unable to do so.

During Hutton's arrest at around 1.42am, he responded by asking police: “what criminal damage?” before resisting bring placed in handcuffs and becoming aggressive.

When eventually placed in the cell van, the defendant continued to behave aggressively and headbutted the roof of the police vehicle.

He told police he had drunk a '10-glass' of whiskey and that the confrontation had arisen due to an argument with the neighbour over CCTV footage.

Defence for Hutton explained he had recently been the victim of a burglary in which sentimental items were stolen as well as an amount of cash.

The defendant was aware a number of his neighbours had CCTV installed and had contacted them to request access to it in an attempt to locate footage of the incident.

Counsel said the injured party had refused to grant access to the footage, and the animosity created had caused Hutton to remonstrate with him on the evening in question.

The defendant accepted he was in an 'emotional state' on the night of the incident and that his actions were 'wholly inappropriate'.

Judge King sentenced the defendant to a total of four months' imprisonment, suspended for a period of two years.

He also issued a compensation order of £250 to be paid to the injured party and granted a restraining order prohibiting the defendant from pestering, interfering or annoying the injured party for two years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media