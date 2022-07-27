Further man charged in connection with blackmail offences

Detectives in Coleraine investigating a report of blackmail dating from June 28 have charged a 33-year-old man to Ballymena Magistrate's Court on Thursday, July 28.
He has been charged with offences including handling stolen goods and blackmail.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
This morning, a 35-year-old man appeared at Limavady Magistrates Court charged in connection with the same incident.
