This weeks club GAA fixtures and results

A busy weekend across all grades in Derry

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

MONDAY

Antrim HL D1 Res: Ballycastle 2-14 Lavey 3-13

T Mackle U13 Hurling League: Lavey 4-6 Coleraine 2-2

Hughes Steel Fabrications U17 FL:
(A): Glen 8-11 Bellaghy 4-13 Bellaghy, Magherafelt 4-14 Dungiven 5-10, Lavey 1-13 Ballinascreen 3-5,  Ballinderry 3-13 Glenullin 2-9
(B1): Castledawson 1-12 Swatragh 2-9, Greenlough d/f Kilrea w/o, Faughanvale 3-9 Limavady 2-6
(B2): Slaughtmanus 2-12 St Trea’s & St John’s 9-10, Coleraine 2-6 Foreglen 2-22, Loup 1-13 Craigbane 1-4, 
(C): Banagher 1-9 Claudy 3-3, Ballerin d/f St Patrick’s w/o

TUESDAY

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 Res: Moneymore 1-3 Limavady 2-14

T Mackle U18.5 HL (7.30): Ballinascreen 5-17 Na Magha 3-12

T Mackle U13 HL: Omagh 4-8 Ballinascreen 4-5, St Patrick's 1-4 Ballerin 1-6, Slaughtneil 5-7 Dungannon 1-5, Banagher 0-4 Kevin Lynch's 4-1, Na Magha 2-2 Carrickmore 1-6, St Finbarr's 0-7 Swatragh 6-4

WEDNESDAY

M&L Contracts U20A FL: Magherafelt 3-16 Glenullin 5-16

Sperrin Galvanisers SHL Senior Hurling League: Lavey 3-23 Banagher 1-14, Swatragh 1-23 Slaughtneil 1-15, Carrickmore w/o Coleraine d/f, Kevin Lynch's 1-24 Na Magha 0-13

THURSDAY

Hughes Steel Fabrications U15 FL (7.30):
(A): Glen V Greenlough, Slaughtneil V Ballinascreen, Lavey V Bellaghy, Glenullin V Dungiven,
(C): Slaughtmanus V Sean Dolan's, Ballymaguigan V St Michael's, Doire Colmcille V Foreglen

FRIDAY

Glenshane Coach Hire Intermediate Reserve FC Final (7.30)
Steelstown V Greenlough (At Banagher)

T Mackle U17A HL (6.15): Swatragh V Lavey

H&A Mechanical Services FL (7.30)
Div 1B Res: Foreglen V Faughanvale
Div 2: Magilligan V Ballerin

T Mackle U18.5 HL (7.30): Kevin Lynch's V Slaughtneil

H&A Mechanical Services Recreational Reserve FL (7.30): Bellaghy Thirds B V Dungiven Thirds, Ogra Colmcille V Magherafelt Thirds, Lavey Thirds V Bellaghy Thirds (8.00)

SATURDAY

DJ Print Sean Larkin Cup Final (5.00)
Swatragh V Ballinderry (At Loup)

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (6.30): Naomh Cainneach V Moneymore

Hughes Steel Fabrications U13B2 FL (4.00): Castledawson V Banagher

SUNDAY

DJ Print Dr Kerlin Cup Final (5.00):
Dungiven V Glenullin (At Claudy)

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 1A (Res 1.00/Sen 2.30): Lavey V Bellaghy

T Mackle U17 HL (12.00 unless stated):
(A): Dungannon V Swatragh, Ballinascreen V Kevin Lynch's, Lavey v Slaughtneil (5.00)
(B): Naomh Colum Cille V Carrickmore, Eoghan Roe Na Magha V Omagh

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 Res:
Limavady V Ballymaguigan Reserves (1.00), Glack V Desertmartin (2.30)

H&A Mechanical Services FL Div 2 (2.30 unless stated): Glack V Desertmartin (1.00 – Res 2.30), Drum V Sean Dolan, Doire Trasna V Ardmore, Doire Colmcille V Craigbane, Limavady V Ballymaguigan (Res 1.00)

T Mackle U17A HL (5.00): Lavey V Slaughtneil

MONDAY

Antrim HL D1 Res (7.30): Lavey v Loughgiel

U13 Tain Og Hurling (7.30): St Finbarr's v Naomh Colum Cille, Na Magha v  Burt

Hughes Steel Fabrications FL (7.30):
(A): Dungiven V Glen, Bellaghy V Magherafelt
(B1): Glenullin V Steelstown, Faughanvale V Ballinascreen, Slaughtneil V Desertmartin, Ballinderry V Castledawson, Greenlough V Newbridge
(B2): Slaughtmanus V Banagher, St Michael's V Claudy, Doire Trasna V Coleraine, Craigbane V Limavady, Ballymaguigan V St Patrick's, Ballerin V Lissan


Hughes Steel Fabrications U13C FL (7.00): Foreglen v Sean Dolan's 

