Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Fermanagh make one change ahead of Derry NFL clash

The Erne men take on Derry at Owenbeg on Saturday evening

Fermanagh make one change ahead of Derry NFL clash

Ryan McMenamin has made one change to his Fermanagh team for the trip to Owenbeg. (Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ryan McMenamin has made one change to his listed Fermanagh starting team for Saturday's trip to Owenbeg.

Ryan Breen comes in at corner back with Cian McManus dropping to the bench.

Fermanagh were narrow winners over Cavan in their first game.

McMenamin was part of Rory Gallagher's backroom team when he was the Fermanagh boss. 

FERMANAGH: Chris Snow; Ryan Breen, Jonny Cassidy, Luke Flanagan; Kane Connor, James McMahon, Kevin McDonnell; Eoin Donnelly, Stephen McGullion; Ciaran Corrigan, Tiernan Bogue, Josh Largo Ellis; Conor Love, Darragh McGurn, Sean Quigley 

SUBS: Sean McNally, Cian McManus, Danny Leonard, Aidan Breen, Declan McCusker, Brandon Horan, Richard O'Callaghan, Sean Cassidy, Mark McCauley, Paul McCusker, Jason Flanagan

ALSO READ - Rory Gallagher will put friendships and memories to one side.  CLICK HERE...

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie