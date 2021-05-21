Fermanagh make one change ahead of Derry NFL clash

Ryan McMenamin has made one change to his listed Fermanagh starting team for Saturday's trip to Owenbeg.

Ryan Breen comes in at corner back with Cian McManus dropping to the bench.

Fermanagh were narrow winners over Cavan in their first game.

McMenamin was part of Rory Gallagher's backroom team when he was the Fermanagh boss.

FERMANAGH: Chris Snow; Ryan Breen, Jonny Cassidy, Luke Flanagan; Kane Connor, James McMahon, Kevin McDonnell; Eoin Donnelly, Stephen McGullion; Ciaran Corrigan, Tiernan Bogue, Josh Largo Ellis; Conor Love, Darragh McGurn, Sean Quigley

SUBS: Sean McNally, Cian McManus, Danny Leonard, Aidan Breen, Declan McCusker, Brandon Horan, Richard O'Callaghan, Sean Cassidy, Mark McCauley, Paul McCusker, Jason Flanagan

ALSO READ - Rory Gallagher will put friendships and memories to one side. CLICK HERE...