Craigbane part of new GAA Green Club programme.

Craigbane are one of 45 clubs part of a new GAA Green Club programme.

The GAA Green Club Programme, supported by the County & City Management Association and the local authority Climate Action Regional Offices, is delivered in partnership with the LGFA and Camogie Association, with additional support from expert agencies across the five thematic focus areas of the programme, namely: Energy, Waste, Biodiversity, Water, Travel & Transport.

The all-Ireland nature of the initiative was reflected in the contribution to the online launch event by Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications in the Republic and representatives of Northern Ireland Executive’s Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs.

The Green Club Phase One participants were selected from 220 clubs that responded earlier this year to a questionnaire designed to gauge interest in developing a Green Club initiative.

The responses highlighted a wealth of sustainability work already being undertaken by GAA units and a desire to further contribute to the green agenda while future-proofing their communities and facilities.

Phase One will run for twelve months from December 2020 with the intention of amassing as much practical learnings from the participating clubs and venues as possible.

This will inform the creation of a GAA Green Clubs toolkit that will be made available to all GAA units in Ireland (1,600 clubs, plus county and provincial venues), replete with useful case studies, established partnership models, and funding avenues.

“The Green Clubs Project further demonstrates that at its core the GAA is a community-based organisation grounded in place," said GAA President John Horan.

"The project seeks to support our hard-working volunteers in future-proofing their club facilities while contributing to the sustainability of their community from an environmental and cultural perspective. It also demonstrates the GAA’s commitment as an official SDG Champion of the Irish government.”

Attendees of the online launch on Wednesday evening heard Padraig Fallon of the Clan na Gael club in Dundalk outline a recent energy saving project the club undertook with significant outcomes.

The project involved major insulation, ventilation, and maintenance works, including switching to LED bulbs throughout their campus, and has resulted in annual energy and maintenance savings of €10,000, vastly improved lighting on their playing pitches while achieving an annual reduction in CO 2 emissions of 30 tonnes.

List of participating clubs:



Ulster

Culloville Blues, Armagh

Lámh Dearg, Antrim

St. Mary’s Rasharkin, Antrim

Crossmaglen Rangers, Armagh

St Joseph's Craigbane, Derry

Four Masters, Donegal

Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann, Donegal

Buncrana, Donegal

Belcoo O’Rahilly’s, Fermanagh

Strabane Sigersons, Tyrone

Leinster

Clan na Gael, Louth

Mullingar Shamrocks, Westmeath

Ballycumber, Offaly

Kildavin Clonegal, Carlow

Na Fianna, Dublin

Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin

St. Finian’s, Dublin

Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin

St. Brigid’s, Dublin

Cappagh, Kildare

James Stephens, Kilkenny

Park/Ratheniska, Laois

O’Moore Park. Portlaoise

Munster

St Patrick’s, Limerick

Kilmeen & Kilbree Cork

Clonakilty, Cork

Tralee Parnells, Kerry

Cappoquin, Waterford

Connacht

Ballina Stephanites, Mayo

Shannon Gaels, Roscommon

Clarinbridge, Galway

St Colman's Camogie Club, Galway

Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan

Tipperary energy hub

Rockvale Rovers, Tipperary

Boherlahan Dualla, Tipperary

Carrick Swan, Tipperary

Drom & Inch, Tipperary

Toomevara, Tipperary

Killenaule, Tipperary

Golden Kilfeacle, Tipperary

Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary

Ballina, Tipperary

Newcastle, Tipperary

Burgess, Tipperary

Loughmore Castleiney, Tipperary

Carrick Davins, Tipperary

Holycross Ballycahill, Tipperary