Craigbane part of new GAA Green Club programme.

Craigbane are one of 45 clubs part of a new GAA Green Club programme.
The GAA Green Club Programme, supported by the County & City Management Association and the local authority Climate Action Regional Offices, is delivered in partnership with the LGFA and Camogie Association, with additional support from expert agencies across the five thematic focus areas of the programme, namely: Energy, Waste, Biodiversity, Water, Travel & Transport.
The all-Ireland nature of the initiative was reflected in the contribution to the online launch event by Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications in the Republic and representatives of Northern Ireland Executive’s Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs.
The Green Club Phase One participants were selected from 220 clubs that responded earlier this year to a questionnaire designed to gauge interest in developing a Green Club initiative.
The responses highlighted a wealth of sustainability work already being undertaken by GAA units and a desire to further contribute to the green agenda while future-proofing their communities and facilities.
Phase One will run for twelve months from December 2020 with the intention of amassing as much practical learnings from the participating clubs and venues as possible.
This will inform the creation of a GAA Green Clubs toolkit that will be made available to all GAA units in Ireland (1,600 clubs, plus county and provincial venues), replete with useful case studies, established partnership models, and funding avenues.
“The Green Clubs Project further demonstrates that at its core the GAA is a community-based organisation grounded in place," said GAA President John Horan.
"The project seeks to support our hard-working volunteers in future-proofing their club facilities while contributing to the sustainability of their community from an environmental and cultural perspective. It also demonstrates the GAA’s commitment as an official SDG Champion of the Irish government.”
Attendees of the online launch on Wednesday evening heard Padraig Fallon of the Clan na Gael club in Dundalk outline a recent energy saving project the club undertook with significant outcomes.
The project involved major insulation, ventilation, and maintenance works, including switching to LED bulbs throughout their campus, and has resulted in annual energy and maintenance savings of €10,000, vastly improved lighting on their playing pitches while achieving an annual reduction in CO 2 emissions of 30 tonnes.
List of participating clubs:
Ulster
Culloville Blues, Armagh
Lámh Dearg, Antrim
St. Mary’s Rasharkin, Antrim
Crossmaglen Rangers, Armagh
St Joseph's Craigbane, Derry
Four Masters, Donegal
Naomh Muire Íochtar na Rosann, Donegal
Buncrana, Donegal
Belcoo O’Rahilly’s, Fermanagh
Strabane Sigersons, Tyrone
Leinster
Clan na Gael, Louth
Mullingar Shamrocks, Westmeath
Ballycumber, Offaly
Kildavin Clonegal, Carlow
Na Fianna, Dublin
Kilmacud Crokes, Dublin
St. Finian’s, Dublin
Lucan Sarsfields, Dublin
St. Brigid’s, Dublin
Cappagh, Kildare
James Stephens, Kilkenny
Park/Ratheniska, Laois
O’Moore Park. Portlaoise
Munster
St Patrick’s, Limerick
Kilmeen & Kilbree Cork
Clonakilty, Cork
Tralee Parnells, Kerry
Cappoquin, Waterford
Connacht
Ballina Stephanites, Mayo
Shannon Gaels, Roscommon
Clarinbridge, Galway
St Colman's Camogie Club, Galway
Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan
Tipperary energy hub
Rockvale Rovers, Tipperary
Boherlahan Dualla, Tipperary
Carrick Swan, Tipperary
Drom & Inch, Tipperary
Toomevara, Tipperary
Killenaule, Tipperary
Golden Kilfeacle, Tipperary
Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary
Ballina, Tipperary
Newcastle, Tipperary
Burgess, Tipperary
Loughmore Castleiney, Tipperary
Carrick Davins, Tipperary
Holycross Ballycahill, Tipperary
