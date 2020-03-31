Contact

Charity group begins annual Easter campaign

Cancer charity initiative continues in the face of the virus.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry charity group have launched their annual campaign to raise funds for those living with cancer.

Bellaghy Marie Curie fundraising group have begun their yearly Easter chick sales with each individual chick to hold a Cadbury Crème Egg.

Ray Graham, who co-ordinates the volunteers involved, said the initiative provides some much-needed care during a difficult time.

He said: “Despite the fact that we are currently in the midst of very uncertain times, we decided to go ahead and get the Chicks out for sale where we can. 

“Marie Curie will continue to do their vital work providing nursing care for those who are terminally ill, so we will continue to raise funds to support them where we can.

“Our dedicated volunteers have been busy knitting, sewing, stuffing and sticking our chicks throughout the year.

“We would urge the local community to pop one in their basket when they see them in their local store.

“We can also arrange delivery or collection of larger numbers, should anyone wish to purchase them for youth groups, schools etc.”

To arrange delivery or collection, anyone interested is asked to contact the group on 028 79386209.

