Charity group begins annual Easter campaign

Contact
The colourful chicks will each contain a Creme Egg.
A County Derry charity group have launched their annual campaign to raise funds for those living with cancer.
Bellaghy Marie Curie fundraising group have begun their yearly Easter chick sales with each individual chick to hold a Cadbury Crème Egg.
Ray Graham, who co-ordinates the volunteers involved, said the initiative provides some much-needed care during a difficult time.
He said: “Despite the fact that we are currently in the midst of very uncertain times, we decided to go ahead and get the Chicks out for sale where we can.
“Marie Curie will continue to do their vital work providing nursing care for those who are terminally ill, so we will continue to raise funds to support them where we can.
“Our dedicated volunteers have been busy knitting, sewing, stuffing and sticking our chicks throughout the year.
“We would urge the local community to pop one in their basket when they see them in their local store.
“We can also arrange delivery or collection of larger numbers, should anyone wish to purchase them for youth groups, schools etc.”
To arrange delivery or collection, anyone interested is asked to contact the group on 028 79386209.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.