Court News : Alleged possession of screwdriver

A Castledawson man already on bail for a number of offences has appeared in court on fresh charges.



Robin Dawson Steele, 52, from Main Street, is accused of possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon, damaging a police cell van and assaulting an officer.



The offences relate to an alleged incident in Castledawson on February 27.



A police officer said the offences could be connected.



A defending lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court there are significant issues in the background and referred the other matters for which his client is currently on bail.



District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Dawson on existing bail terms to return to the same court on March 18.