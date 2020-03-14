Tim Pat Coogan in the Loup

Historical writer, Tim Pat Coogan, will visit County Derry next week to talk about the formation and development of the GAA and the Irish War of Independence.



Coogan is a former editor of the Irish Press and is a prolific author. His first book ‘Ireland Since the Rising’ was published in 1966 and his other works include ‘The Famine Plot’ and ‘On the Blanket’.



His career has taken him around the world to interview figures such as Ronald Reagan and Mumar Ghadafi and has made him a well-known radio and TV personality.



The event, hosted by Loup and District Historical Society, is set to take place on Friday, March 20, in St Patrick’s GAA Club, Loup at 7.30pm. Admission is £5.



Loup and District Historical Society can be contacted on their Website louphistory.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/louphistory or by email at theloup-histsoc@hotmail.com.