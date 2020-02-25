Hope for completion of Maghera 'Highway to Health'

A Sinn Fein councillor has expressed hope that Maghera's 'Highway to Health' network could be completed in the very near future.

The comments were made by Carntogher representative Brian McGuigan who has been campaigning for an extension to the footpath scheme on the Crew Road for many years.

Speaking to the County Derry Post this week regarding the ongoing constituency work that he is spearheading, the energetic republican representative said: "I'm very happy to report on the high level of satisfaction expressed by residents living in Sycamore Drive regarding essential works recently carried out by contractors in relation to the maintenance of footpaths and the installation of new street lights etc.

"Residents living in the town's Beaver Crescent and Sunnyside Park have also expressed their satisfaction with essential work carried out on their footpaths last week in relation to issues of access for all and related public safety concerns.

"As an elected representative who is pro-actively working on behalf of everyone living in our local community, it is always pleasing when having worked with the relevant statutory agencies on issues of major importance to local residents, to have residents concerns fully addressed while ensuring the implementation of a programme of essential work. "

Addressing the issue of the need to finally complete Maghera's 'Highway To Health' by linking footpaths along Crew Road and Station Road, Cllr McGuigan added: "I have been given strong assurances that relevant council staff are actively pursuing the need to have this vital issue of public safety addressed in the very near future.

"Working alongside others including relevant statutory agencies, they are sourcing very much needed public finance to have the project completed.

"This important issue is being given strong attention at this time. I am very confident that we will soon have the 'highway to health' completed as it is vital for ensuring public safety, healthy living and community well-being."