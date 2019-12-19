‘Tis the season for free festive family fun

Contact
Grace O'Neill, Assistant Brand Manager, Henderson Group (back row) greets Santa and his helper along with Alex Murdock, Corportate Fundraiser with Cancer Fund for Children (front row).
McNicholl's EUROSPAR is one of three community supermarkets offering entertainment for customers in the countdown to Christmas.
Festive parties will be held in the Dungiven store as well as Kelly’s EUROSPAR, Maghera and JC Stewarts in Magherafelt, and best of all, they’re completely free for all to enjoy.
At the most expensive time of the year where families can spend up to £394 entertaining children, EUROSPAR and VIVOXTRA will host Community Christmas Parties at over 50 stores in Northern Ireland, with lots of family fun and entertainment for all, including a special visit from Santa Claus.
Grace O’Neil, Assistant Brand Manager at Henderson Group which owns the EUROSPAR and VIVOXTRA brands in Northern Ireland said: “Christmas is a stressful and expensive time of the year, and keeping children entertained can be difficult when activities are so expensive.
“We believe entertainment shouldn’t cost the earth, which is why we’re holding our exciting Christmas Parties completely free of charge. This is the third year we’ve run the initiative, and we know that families really appreciate free family fun in their local community.”
The Supermarkets’ charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children will also benefit from the occasion with Santa hats available to pick up to dress for the parties, for a small donation.
EUROSPAR and VIVOXTRA supermarkets and their staff have been supporting the local charity since 2011 and recently surpassed the mighty £1 million mark.
Grace added: “We hope lots of families come and join us to truly kick off the party season. We’ll have lots of tasty samples to try from our local ranges, as well as lots of festive fun and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. We’re looking forward to meeting everyone in the community and sharing this special time of year with our colleagues and customers.”
To find out more about the EUROSPAR and VIVOXTRA Christmas Parties, view participating supermarkets and dates for Santa’s visit at eurosparni.co.uk/christmasparty.
