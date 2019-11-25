UPDATE: Police issue fresh information as concern for missing woman escalates

The PSNI has issued further information relating to missing person, Helena McElhennon and have reiterated that they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 42-year-old.

Police have now said that the woman's vehicle was found at a lay-by close to Derry's Foyle Bridge around an hour after she was last sighted in Draperstown, Co Derry.

Inspector John Moore said: “Helena is described as being 5”4 in height, of medium build with short, dark hair and possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or long, brown dress.

“Helena was last seen in her black Mitsubushi Warrior vehicle yesterday morning (Sunday 24th November) at around 10:30am. The vehicle was located at the lay-by close to the Foyle Bridge in the city side area of Derry at around the same time.

“Prior to this, Helena was seen in the Draperstown area yesterday morning at around 9:30am heading towards Derry.

“We would appeal to anyone who was walking or driving along the Foyle Bridge yesterday morning, who may have seen Helena or her vehicle in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 771 24/11/19.”