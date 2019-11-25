UPDATE: Police issue fresh information as concern for missing woman escalates

Contact
Helena McElhennon.
The PSNI has issued further information relating to missing person, Helena McElhennon and have reiterated that they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 42-year-old.
Police have now said that the woman's vehicle was found at a lay-by close to Derry's Foyle Bridge around an hour after she was last sighted in Draperstown, Co Derry.
Inspector John Moore said: “Helena is described as being 5”4 in height, of medium build with short, dark hair and possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or long, brown dress.
“Helena was last seen in her black Mitsubushi Warrior vehicle yesterday morning (Sunday 24th November) at around 10:30am. The vehicle was located at the lay-by close to the Foyle Bridge in the city side area of Derry at around the same time.
“Prior to this, Helena was seen in the Draperstown area yesterday morning at around 9:30am heading towards Derry.
“We would appeal to anyone who was walking or driving along the Foyle Bridge yesterday morning, who may have seen Helena or her vehicle in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 771 24/11/19.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.