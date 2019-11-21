Contact

Returning Derry boss plans to build a panel to challenge for silverware 'year on year'

Players invited to an information meeting

Paul Martin Hasson is back for a second term as Derry senior ladies manager. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry senior ladies manager Paul Martin Hasson aims to build a panel to 'challenge long term year on year for silverware' following his return to the Oakleaf post.

“It’s been my privilege to manage the county before at senior level once but to do it a second time I feel I’ve come full circle," he said in a statement ahead of a panel meeting on Friday night to set out plans for the 2020 season.

"It’s been a challenging couple of years however, we feel the league position isn’t a true reflection of the talent in Derry at present but we hope our tenure will bring success back to the county. I have no doubt that our management team going forward for this project has the vast experience and knowledge to ensure that is the case year on year."

Sean Laverty, Andy Barr, Sinead Brady and Damien Nugent will form Hasson's backroom team.

"There were going to be changes of some personnel obviously, as there has to be a panel built to challenge long term year on year for silverware and this will not be possible without the excellent quality of players throughout our county," Hasson added.

"There will be opportunities for all of these players to demonstrate their potential and commitment even if you have not represented at county level before."

Hasson is on the look out for players with 'determination, commitment and passion' to represent Derry in '2020 and beyond'.

There will be a Derry ladies information meeting, Owenbeg (7.45) on Friday, November 22.  Light Refreshments served.

